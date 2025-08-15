President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev expected in Kazakhstan

“This issue has been raised during the recent telephone conversation of the two presidents. Presently the sides are discussing the dates of the visit and its content,” Zheldibay posted onTelegram.

The Kazakh President, Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, paid a state visit to Azerbaijan in November 2024. The two leaders signed important documents, which allowed to elevate the bilateral relations to the level of strategic partnership and enhance allied relations.