President expresses condolences to Shavkat Rakhmonov on father's death
20:57, 10 August 2026
President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev has sent a telegram of condolence to renowned MMA fighter Shavkat Rakhmonov on the passing of his father, Baktybay Alpamyssov, Qazinform News Agency cites the Akorda press service.
"Baktybay Rakhmonuly was a respected man who lived a life of dignity. As a true patriot, he raised a strong and courageous son like you – a son who has enhanced our country's standing and become the pride of all our people," the telegram reads.
The Head of State expressed his deep condolences to Shavkat Rakhmonov and his family.
As reported in 2024, President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev congratulated Shavkat Rakhmonov on his victory over Ian Machado Garry of Ireland.