President expresses condolences to Shavkat Rakhmonov on father's death

"Baktybay Rakhmonuly was a respected man who lived a life of dignity. As a true patriot, he raised a strong and courageous son like you – a son who has enhanced our country's standing and become the pride of all our people," the telegram reads.

The Head of State expressed his deep condolences to Shavkat Rakhmonov and his family.

As reported in 2024, President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev congratulated Shavkat Rakhmonov on his victory over Ian Machado Garry of Ireland.