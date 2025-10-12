EN
    President congratulates King of Spain on National Day

    09:33, 12 October 2025

    Kassym-Jomart Tokayev has sent a telegram of congratulation to King Felipe VI of Spain and his compatriots on the National Day, Kazinform News Agency reports citing the Akorda press service.

    Photo credit: Akorda

    In his telegram, the Head of State noted the consistent strengthening of bilateral relations based on ties of friendship and mutual understanding in various fields. The President expressed confidence that, thanks to joint efforts, cooperation between Kazakhstan and Spain will continue to develop for the benefit of the two nations.

    Kassym-Jomart Tokayev wished King Felipe VI success in his noble endeavors and happiness and prosperity to the friendly Spanish people.

    President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev Spain Kazakhstan-Spain Kazakhstan Politics
    Arailym Temirgaliyeva
    Arailym Temirgaliyeva
    Автор
