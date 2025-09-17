President calls for strengthening scientific cooperation among Altai region countries

In his message, the Kazakh President points out that "Altai, long revered as a sacred cradle of the Turkic people, needs an in-depth study and reflection through the lens of the contemporary global science.”

“Such a comprehensive research work is required for initiating a broad international dialogue on further reproachment of cultures of the modern Turkic nations, who trace their origins to the legendary ancient Altai,” the message reads.

“Today, Altai naturally unites Kazakhstan, Russia, China and Mongolia across its vast expanse. That is why, at the recent Summit of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization in Tianjin, I announced the initiative to launch the “Trans-Altai Dialogue” to foster the development of scientific-humanitarian and economic cooperation for the benefit of our nations,” according to Kassym-Jomart Tokayev.

The President highlighted that Kazakhstan gives special attention to the development of Turkology.

He reminded that in 2010, Astana inaugurated the International Turkic Academy, which turned into a unique center for consolidating the scientific efforts of the leading experts from Turkic-speaking and other nations.

“We attach great importance to expanding academic and educational ties among the countries of the Altai region. Specialized departments and institutions are successfully working on the ground of the leading Kazakhstani universities. A second volume of academic history of Kazakhstan is currently being prepared for publication by an international team of renowned scholars, which will also reflect the latest discoveries in the field of Turkology,” the message reads.

The Head of State expressed confidence that the conference will feature meaningful and fruitful discussions, which will let generate new ideas and promising directions for joint scholarly exploration of key issues of development of the Turkic civilization.