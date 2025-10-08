President calls for quality transformations to raise household income

Those attending the meeting were the Prime Minister, senior officials of the President’s Executive Office, National Bank Governor, leadership of the Agency for Regulation and Development of Financial Market, Agency for Strategic Planning and Reforms, and Government members.

The meeting focused on strengthening macroeconomic sustainability, improving well-being of the population, and reducing inflation.

The Head of State emphasized the need to move from quantitative growth indicators to qualitative transformations aimed at increasing the population's income. He stressed that sustainable development of the economy is possible only through coordinated actions of all responsible government agencies.