Preparations underway for development of Alatau City's four districts

Each district has its own specialization, ranging from an industrial, logistics, and business center to a scientific, educational, and tourism cluster.

In the Gate District, located between the villages of Otegen Batyr, Pokrovka, Koyankus, Yntymak, and Zhanalyk, projects are being executed by Pepsi Co., Caspian Group, and the Almaty Fan Plant. The Iconic Building-1 International Business Development Center will be the district's core. Kanat Bozumbayev instructed the Ministry of Industry and Construction, the Akimat (local administration), and the investor to expedite construction of this facility, which will symbolize the launch of the Alatau City project.

The Golden District, situated along the highway between the Small Almaty and Kaskelen rivers, is being developed as a center for science, education, and medicine. The K-Park cultural and business complex is being built here, along with plans for an international educational center, an academic campus, and a multidisciplinary medical cluster. Projects by Hyundai Green Food Almaty and Mars are also planned.

The Growing District is being established as an export-oriented industrial and logistics hub on the Almaty-Kapchagay highway and the Zhetygen-Kazybek railway line. The industrial zones are located along key transport corridors and near the airport, creating favorable conditions for industrial activities. Here, the Deputy Prime Minister met with the management of the international company Rhenus Logistics, which is interested in partnering in the creation of a transport and industrial hub in Alatau.

The Green District, covering 31,730 hectares and bordering the Kapchagay Reservoir, the Kaskelen River, and the town of Qonayev, has designated areas for resorts and parks. The plans include the construction of a Formula 1 race track and the Iconic Building-2 tourist resort area.

During his working visit, Kanat Bozumbayev chaired a Project Office meeting with representatives of ministries, investors, businesses, and international experts, as well as Wong Heang Fine, Advisor to the President of Kazakhstan.

The meeting addressed issues related to the protection of domestic and foreign investment, contract stability, joint consulting work with the Chinese company CRDI, as well as the creation of the Alatau City Development Council and the approval of the Charter of the Alatau City Authority State Fund.

Furthermore, the Deputy Prime Minister reviewed the implementation of the Presidential Decree on the development of the city and the preparation of the draft Law "On the Special Status of Alatau City."

Concluding the meeting, Kanat Bozumbayev instructed the responsible agencies to ensure a comprehensive approach and effective coordination of actions for the successful development of Alatau City.