Preferential agricultural lending in Kazakhstan surpasses 1 trillion tenge for the first time

A guarantee mechanism was introduced to make financing more accessible.

In 2025, the Damu Fund provided guarantees for 1,300 loans.

The Head of State stressed that a simplified leasing program for domestically produced machinery was launched. Equipment wear has dropped from 90% to 70% over the past four years.

Kassym-Jomart Tokayev said today, 90% of domestic demand for agricultural machinery is met by Kazakh manufacturers. 10 factories across the country, including the enterprises of global brands, produce 19 types of equipment.

He mentioned during his recent working visit to the U.S., Kazakhstan signed an agreement on a strategic partnership with John Deere worth 2.5 billion US dollars. Over the next five years, Kazakhstan will produce around 3,000 units of modern agricultural machinery.