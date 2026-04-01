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    Precipitation forecast in Kazakhstan Apr 14

    00:35, 14 April 2026

    With the passage of atmospheric frontal sections, Kazakhstan’s western, northern, and eastern regions will experience unstable weather conditions, with rain and thunderstorms, Qazinform News Agency learned from Kazhydromet.

    Precipitation forecast in Kazakhstan Apr 14
    Photo credit: Kazhydromet

    Heavy rainfall, hail, and squalls are expected in the country’s west and southwest.

    Northern and eastern regions will brace for rain and snow at night.

    Other regions will enjoy dry weather, the met service says.

    Foggy and windy conditions are forecast countrywide, with dust storms possible in the south and icy roads in the east.

    Fire threat will be high in the west and north of Turkistan region, west and southeast of Zhambyl region, in the north, west and center of Almaty region, in the north, south, and center of Zhetysu region, in the west and south of Karaganda region, as well as in the south of Abai region.

    Weather in Kazakhstan Kazakhstan Regions Kazhydromet
    Arailym Temirgaliyeva
    Arailym Temirgaliyeva
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