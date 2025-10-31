Precipitation, fog, and dust storm forecast across Kazakhstan Oct 31

According to the met service, the weather across most of the country will be influenced by a northwestern cyclone and associated atmospheric frontal zones.

Northwestern and southern regions will experience rain, with heavy showers expected in the mountainous districts of the south.

Eastern regions will remain dry due to the impact of an anticyclone ridge.

Fog and strong winds are expected across the country, with dust storms likely in the south.

High fire danger persists in:

· Ulytau region

· Northeast and southeast of Atyrau region

· South and east of Aktobe region

· Southern, eastern, and central areas of Zhambyl region

· Western parts of Almaty and Karaganda regions

· Southwest of Kostanay and Akmola regions

· Western and southern parts of Mangystau region

· Northern and central areas Kyzylorda region

· Zhetysu region

· South of Abai region

Extremely high fire danger is forecast in:

· Kyzylorda region

· Southern and desert areas of Turkistan region

· East of Atyrau region

· Western and northern areas of Zhambyl region

· Western, northeastern, and central parts of Aktobe region

· North of Almaty region

· South of Kostanay region

· Ulytau region