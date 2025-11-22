Precipitation and black ice forecast across Kazakhstan

Unstable weather will continue in the north, east, and overnight in central Kazakhstan as atmospheric fronts move through, bringing rain and snow.

Heavy precipitation is expected in the eastern regions.

Blowing snow is forecast in the north and east of the country, while icy conditions are expected in the north, east, and central regions.

The rest of the country will remain under the influence of an anticyclonic ridge, bringing dry weather.

Fog will spread across the country. Strong wind is forecast in the north, northwest, and east.

