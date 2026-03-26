EN
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • Kazakhstan
    President
    Politics
    Economy
    Analytics
    World
    Incidents

    Precious metals futures prices decline

    13:10, 26 March 2026

    Futures prices for gold, silver, platinum, and palladium declined sharply in early trading, with losses of up to 5%, according to exchange data, Qazinform News Agency cites TASS.

    Gold
    Photo credit: wam.ae

    Gold (April 2026, Comex) stood at 4,412.1 US dollars per troy ounce, down 3.08%, silver (May 2026) at 69.08 US dollars per troy ounce, down 4.9% and platinum (April 2026) declined by 3.24% to 1,863.5 US dollars per troy ounce.

    Palladium (June 2026) was 1,393.5 US dollars per troy ounce, down 2.76%.

    The declines highlight continued volatility in the precious metals market.

    World News Gold Economy
    editor-translator
    Zhanna Nurmaganbetova
    Автор
    Most popular
    See All