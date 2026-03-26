Precious metals futures prices decline
13:10, 26 March 2026
Futures prices for gold, silver, platinum, and palladium declined sharply in early trading, with losses of up to 5%, according to exchange data, Qazinform News Agency cites TASS.
Gold (April 2026, Comex) stood at 4,412.1 US dollars per troy ounce, down 3.08%, silver (May 2026) at 69.08 US dollars per troy ounce, down 4.9% and platinum (April 2026) declined by 3.24% to 1,863.5 US dollars per troy ounce.
Palladium (June 2026) was 1,393.5 US dollars per troy ounce, down 2.76%.
The declines highlight continued volatility in the precious metals market.