Pre-service trials of world's fastest high-speed train begin in China

The CR450 has been subjected to continuous, rigorous testing since the prototype rolled out late last year. After successfully meeting all performance metrics, including reaching a top speed of 450 kilometers per hour, the testing phase must now accumulate 600,000 kilometers of successful operation before the train is cleared for commercial passenger service.

How does the CR450 achieve its speed?

The key lies in aerodynamic and structural enhancements. The nose cone of the train has been lengthened from the 12.5 meters seen on existing 350 km/h trains to a more streamlined 15 meters, resulting in reduced drag.

Furthermore, the train's overall resistance has been cut by 22 percent due to several design innovations. These include fully enclosing the bogies and lowering the skirt panels beneath the carriages, minimizing the exposure of the wheels to the air, a design philosophy akin to high-performance race cars. The train's height has also been reduced by 20 centimeters, and its weight has been trimmed by 50 tonnes.

Over the past five years, developers pursued drag reduction, with improvements measured in increments as small as 0.1 percent.

This design enables dramatic acceleration. The CR450 can accelerate from a standstill to 350 km/h in just 4 minutes and 40 seconds. This is 100 seconds faster than the existing Fuxing EMUs, which take 6 minutes and 20 seconds to reach the same speed.

Pioneering transport goals

China's transportation sector is rapidly advancing toward its goal of efficient passenger travel and seamless cargo flow. The country has built the world's largest high-speed rail and expressway networks, part of an integrated transport infrastructure that now totals over 6 million kilometers.

Launched as a key initiative in 2021, the CR450 project has already delivered groundbreaking results. Its prototype, unveiled late last year, has since established new world records during trials, including a top speed of 453 km/h and a relative passing speed of 896 km/h, securing China's continued global leadership in high-speed rail technology.