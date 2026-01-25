Powerful storm disrupts travel as 18 U.S. states declare emergencies

States under emergency declarations include Alabama, Arkansas, Delaware, Georgia, Kansas, Kentucky, Louisiana, Maryland, Mississippi, Missouri, New Jersey, New York, North Carolina, Pennsylvania, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas and Virginia, as well as the capital, Washington, D.C.

Treacherous driving conditions in Kansas City from first wave of the winter storm. Temperature is a goose egg 0F with winter storm warning until Sunday at 6 pm. Bigger #snow arrives tonight with the second wave, especially south of I70. Working the first wave with @accuweather pic.twitter.com/br0CdRVQl8 — Reed Timmer, PhD (@ReedTimmerUSA) January 24, 2026

The storm is impacting more than 180 million people from New Mexico to Maine. Weather forecasts warn of heavy snowfall of up to 12 inches across the Ohio Valley and along the East Coast, while widespread ice is expected to pose serious risks to roads and power infrastructure.

More than 2,300 flights were cancelled on Saturday, with thousands more cancellations anticipated on Sunday, particularly at major hubs such as Dallas and Atlanta.

Several airlines, including Delta, announced flight suspensions across five states, with affected passengers being automatically rebooked.

Emergency response and relief organisations have mobilised resources, deploying 250,000 meals and 400,000 litres of water in Louisiana, while rescue teams remain on standby.

These lighthouses along Lake Michigan have transformed into stunning ice sculptures 🧊 pic.twitter.com/OErjbqOrBr — AccuWeather (@accuweather) January 22, 2026

Authorities in Washington announced the closure of schools and federal offices on Monday and urged residents to avoid travel due to hazardous icy and freezing conditions.

As Qazinform News Agency reported earlier, the National Weather Service said the storm was likely to bring heavy snow, freezing rain and sleet beginning in the Southern Rockies on Friday, before spreading through the Northeast over the weekend.