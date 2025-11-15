EN
    Powerful explosion strikes industrial complex south of Buenos Aires

    16:10, 15 November 2025

    A powerful explosion, followed by a fire, occurred in the warehouse of a petrochemical company in the southern area of ​​the Argentine capital, Buenos Aires, Agenzia Nova reported.

    Photo credit: @nanana365media / X

    According to initial reports, the explosion, the cause of which is still being ascertained, caused minor injuries to over twenty people, but caused a large amount of smoke, prompting the evacuation of the area.

    Authorities have activated emergency procedures at hospitals and warned residents to wear masks to protect themselves from harmful fumes. The burned warehouse is located not far from Ezeiza International Airport, which has not been affected so far, and the echoes of the explosion were felt within a radius of approximately 15 kilometers.

    Firefighters are working hard to control the blaze, which is affecting several industrial buildings in the area.

    Earlier, it was reported that Turkish firefighting plane crashed in Croatia.

     

    Arailym Temirgaliyeva
    Arailym Temirgaliyeva
    Автор
