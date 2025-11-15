Powerful explosion strikes industrial complex south of Buenos Aires

According to initial reports, the explosion, the cause of which is still being ascertained, caused minor injuries to over twenty people, but caused a large amount of smoke, prompting the evacuation of the area.

🔴ARGENTINA 🇦🇷| A powerful explosion rocked the Ezeiza industrial zone, south of #BuenosAires, triggering a massive fire. At least 22 people were rushed to the hospital. The shockwave affected homes & factories for miles around. The cause of the deflagration is to be determined. pic.twitter.com/Dsopdr1mTo — Nanana365 (@nanana365media) November 15, 2025

Authorities have activated emergency procedures at hospitals and warned residents to wear masks to protect themselves from harmful fumes. The burned warehouse is located not far from Ezeiza International Airport, which has not been affected so far, and the echoes of the explosion were felt within a radius of approximately 15 kilometers.

Firefighters are working hard to control the blaze, which is affecting several industrial buildings in the area.

