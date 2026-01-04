Power outage in Berlin leaves 45,000 households without electricity

According to the grid operator Stromnetz Berlin, the fire damaged several power cables, leading to the outage affecting around 45,000 residential and 2,200 commercial customers in the neighborhoods of Nikolassee, Zehlendorf, Wannsee and Lichterfelde. The fire has since been extinguished.

German media reported that police and fire services are conducting a major operation. Repairs are expected to take an extended period, and police are investigating the incident as suspected arson.

Stromnetz Berlin said on its website that full power restoration for all customers may not be achieved until next Thursday afternoon.

