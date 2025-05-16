Power International Holding set to expand investment presence in Kazakhstan

During the talks, the parties discussed the current status and future areas of PIH Group’s activities in key sectors such as energy, telecommunications, healthcare, information technologies, and the mining and metallurgical industry.

The Managing Director confirmed the holding’s intention to expand its investment presence in Kazakhstan and outlined the steps being taken in this direction. In particular, the company has registered a legal entity at the International Technopark of IT Startups “Astana Hub” and is exploring opportunities for implementing digital solutions and services. In the healthcare sector, PIH is considering participating in the construction and management of medical facilities, leveraging its international experience in medical infrastructure. The company is also exploring prospects for entering the subsoil use market in the mining and metallurgical sector, taking into account its successful international track record.

The meeting also included discussions on the preparation of an Investment Agreement between PIH and the Government of the Republic of Kazakhstan, covering the company’s ongoing projects.

The Deputy Minister emphasized the strategic importance of Qatari investments for the sustainable development of Kazakhstan’s economy: “Power International Holding’s projects span critical sectors for Kazakhstan. Gas processing infrastructure contributes to the country’s energy security, telecommunications support digitalization, and planned initiatives in healthcare, IT, and the mining sector offer opportunities for technology transfer and deepened industrial cooperation. Kazakhstan is ready to provide comprehensive support for the effective implementation of these initiatives,” he stated.

For his part, Chairman Yelekeyev expressed the readiness of the national company “Kazakh Invest” to support PIH projects at all stages of implementation – from document preparation to coordination with government agencies and the acceleration of administrative procedures.

The parties reaffirmed their mutual interest in deepening bilateral investment cooperation and expressed readiness for continued constructive engagement.

PIH is already implementing a number of strategically significant initiatives in Kazakhstan. These include the construction of two gas processing plants at the Kashagan field with capacities of 1 and 2.5 billion cubic meters per year, participation in the development of the second line of the “Beineu – Bozoi – Shymkent” gas pipeline, the KS-14 compressor station, and the “KS-14 – Aktobe – Kostanay” pipeline. In 2023, PIH also completed the acquisition of 100% stakes in Tele2 and Altel, marking its entry into the national telecommunications market.