Power grid failures drop 15% in Kazakhstan

According to Yerzhan Yertayev, Chairman of the Committee for State Energy Supervision and Control, there are positive trends: the number of technical failures at power plants dropped by 15%, and cases of non-compliance with temperature schedules decreased by two-thirds.

Kazakhstan has launched a large-scale repair campaign ahead of the next heating season. At power plants, major overhauls are planned for nine power units, 55 boilers, and 51 turbines.

This year, crews are also overhauling 17,098 km of power lines, 444 substations, and over 3,400 distribution points and transformer stations. Officials expect these efforts to reduce the average wear and tear on power grids to 65.7%.

It is planned to repair or reconstruct 377 kilometers of heat distribution networks nationwide. As part of the National Project for Energy Sector Modernization, 130 km of heat networks will be rebuilt in 2026. Together, these projects are expected to bring the average wear level of heat networks down to 48%.

Energy companies have been entrusted with speeding up the bidding procedures and starting repairs immediately. Besides, they must also strictly follow hydraulic testing schedules and fix any defects found.

As Qazinform News Agency reported earlier, the World Bank confirmed reliable financing for Kazakhstan's energy infrastructure.