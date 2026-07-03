Portugal stuns Croatia with Ramos’ last-minute winner

Ivan Perišić broke the deadlock in the 53rd minute, but Cristiano Ronaldo equalized from the spot midway through the second half. With the game heading for extra time, Gonçalo Ramos rose to meet Rafael Leão’s cross in the 94th minute, sealing victory in front of a stunned Toronto crowd.

Croatia thought they had snatched a last-gasp equalizer through Josko Gvardiol, but VAR ruled Mario Pašalić offside in the build-up.

Photo credit: FIFA

Portugal had earlier squandered chances through Bruno Fernandes, Pedro Neto, and Leão, while Croatia’s Mateo Kovačić forced several saves from Diogo Costa.

Roberto Martínez’s men now advance to face Spain in Dallas on 6 July.