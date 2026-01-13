Portugal signs the Artemis Accords

The signing ceremony took place on January 12 in Lisbon. The accords were signed on behalf of Portugal by Secretary of State for Science and Innovation Helena Canhão. The event was attended by Executive Director of the Portuguese Space Agency Hugo Costa and U.S. Ambassador to Portugal John J. Arrigo.

According to NASA Administrator Jared Isaacman, the current stage of space program development can be described as a “golden age of exploration,” driven by cooperation and innovation.

Commenting on the signing, Hugo Costa noted that 2026 will mark humanity’s return to the Moon and the beginning of a new era of space exploration. He emphasized that for Portugal, this step symbolically echoes the age of great geographical discoveries and the legacy of Portuguese explorers of the past, including Ferdinand Magellan.

U.S. Ambassador to Portugal John J. Arrigo called the signing of the accords an important step toward responsible space exploration, stressing that shared principles are essential to preserving space as a domain of stability, safety, and opportunity for all nations.

The Artemis Accords were established in 2020 during the first administration of U.S. President Donald Trump on the initiative of NASA and the U.S. Department of State, with eight founding countries. The agreements set out practical principles for peaceful and transparent space exploration, including assistance in emergencies, free exchange of scientific data, non-interference with the activities of others, preservation of historically significant sites, and the development of best practices for space activities.

