Pope Leo XIV meets migrants in Paris ahead of Mass for 700,000 faithful

On Saturday morning, the pontiff visited Maison Bakhita, a diocesan center for social support and integration in Paris’ 18th district. The center is named after Saint Josephine Bakhita and was established in response to former Pope Francis’ call to “welcome, protect, promote and integrate” migrants.

Leo XIV listened to testimonies from representatives of Maison Bakhita, as well as the organizations Aux Captifs, la Libération and À Bras Ouverts, before delivering remarks on vulnerability. The meeting was held in a small setting and lasted for around 30 minutes.

In the afternoon, the Pontiff celebrated a solemn Mass at Place de la Concorde. Due to the large number of registered participants, the event perimeter was extended to Place de l’Étoile and Avenue de la Grande Armée. The faithful gathered along a single axis stretching approximately three kilometers.

This is the first official visit of Pope Leo XIV to France since 2008, which runs from September 25 to 28 and includes trips to Paris, Lourdes and Metz. Following the Mass, the pontiff will fly to Lourdes.

On Friday, Pope Leo XIV met with French President Emmanuel Macron, visited UNESCO headquarters, celebrated Vespers at Notre-Dame Cathedral and held a prayer vigil with young people at the Stade de France.