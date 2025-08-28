Pope Leo XIV greets Kazakh pilgrims arrived to attend Angelus prayer

he Kazakh pilgrims, most of them from Karaganda region, visited Italy between August 20 and 24 to participate in the 2025 Jubilee Year, with the youngest just nine months old.

Photo credit: vaticannews.com

The pilgrims passed through all four Holy Doors of the major papal basilicas of Rome and prayed at the sacred sites related to the Church's history.

Besides, on August 3, 2025, Pope Leo XIV led a Jubilee of Youth Mass at Tor Vergata in Rome bringing together over 1 million people from 146 countries.

