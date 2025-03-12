Pope Francis' condition assessed as 'stable, with slight improvements in a complex picture'

The Pope – who marked on Mar 11 the 67th anniversary of his entry into the Society of Jesus, followed the spiritual exercises in connection with the Paul VI Hall where the Roman Curia is gathered, which, also this evening, recited the Rosary for the healing of the Pontiff.

In the chapel of his private apartment at the Policlinico, the Pontiff gathered in prayer. He did not receive visitors, dedicating himself to prayer and meditation as required by the time of the spiritual exercises.

Earlier it was reported that the clinical conditions of Pope Francis remained stable and, consequently, demonstrate a good response to therapy.