РУ
Kazakhstan
Politics
Economy
Analytics
World
Incidents

Pope Francis' condition assessed as 'stable, with slight improvements in a complex picture'

21:04, 12 March 2025

The Pope's clinical situation remains stable with doctors confirming slight improvements within a picture that remains complex, Agenzia Nova reports citing the Holy See Press Office.

Pope Francis
Photo credit: Viktor Fedyunin/ Kazinform

The Pope – who marked on Mar 11 the 67th anniversary of his entry into the Society of Jesus, followed the spiritual exercises in connection with the Paul VI Hall where the Roman Curia is gathered, which, also this evening, recited the Rosary for the healing of the Pontiff.

In the chapel of his private apartment at the Policlinico, the Pontiff gathered in prayer. He did not receive visitors, dedicating himself to prayer and meditation as required by the time of the spiritual exercises.

Earlier it was reported that the clinical conditions of Pope Francis remained stable and, consequently, demonstrate a good response to therapy.

 

Vatican World News Religion Society
Arailym Temirgaliyeva
Arailym Temirgaliyeva
Автор
Most popular
See All