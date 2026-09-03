Police uncover £5,000 food haul during road operation

The Rural Crime Action Team stopped the vehicle after officers noticed it appeared to be sitting unusually low. A search uncovered 58 bottles of olive oil, 14 tins of tuna, 399 packs of chocolates, a large quantity of coffee, cheese and chorizo, as well as cleaning products.

“We know people like to start stocking up for Christmas, but this is a tad extreme,” Policing Peterborough said in a Facebook post.

Photo source: Policing Peterborough (Cambridgeshire Police)/Facebook

Photo source: Policing Peterborough (Cambridgeshire Police)/Facebook

Photo source: Policing Peterborough (Cambridgeshire Police)/Facebook

A 39-year-old man and a 35-year-old woman were arrested on suspicion of theft and handling stolen goods.

Officers carried out vehicle checks to disrupt criminal activity and keep roads safe.

The DVSA issued several prohibitions during the operation, including one for an overloaded vehicle.

Earlier, Qazinform News Agency reported that a taxidermy specimen purchased for just £50 at an antiques market in southwest England had been sold for £50,000 after being identified as a rare mounted head of a thylacine, or Tasmanian tiger.