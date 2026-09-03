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    Police uncover £5,000 food haul during road operation

    01:35, 3 September 2026

    Police in the UK have found more than £5,000 worth of suspected stolen goods in a vehicle during a road operation along the A16 between Peterborough, Crowland and Spalding, Qazinform News Agency reports.

    Police uncover £5,000 food haul during road operation
    Photo source: Policing Peterborough (Cambridgeshire Police)/Facebook

    The Rural Crime Action Team stopped the vehicle after officers noticed it appeared to be sitting unusually low. A search uncovered 58 bottles of olive oil, 14 tins of tuna, 399 packs of chocolates, a large quantity of coffee, cheese and chorizo, as well as cleaning products.

    “We know people like to start stocking up for Christmas, but this is a tad extreme,” Policing Peterborough said in a Facebook post.

    Police uncover £5,000 food haul during road operation
    Photo source: Policing Peterborough (Cambridgeshire Police)/Facebook
    Police uncover £5,000 food haul during road operation
    Photo source: Policing Peterborough (Cambridgeshire Police)/Facebook
    Police uncover £5,000 food haul during road operation
    Photo source: Policing Peterborough (Cambridgeshire Police)/Facebook

    A 39-year-old man and a 35-year-old woman were arrested on suspicion of theft and handling stolen goods.

    Officers carried out vehicle checks to disrupt criminal activity and keep roads safe.

    The DVSA issued several prohibitions during the operation, including one for an overloaded vehicle.

    Earlier, Qazinform News Agency reported that a taxidermy specimen purchased for just £50 at an antiques market in southwest England had been sold for £50,000 after being identified as a rare mounted head of a thylacine, or Tasmanian tiger.

    UK Police Food Combating crime World News
    Meruyert
    Meruyert Pernekulova
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