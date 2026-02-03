Poland’s coldest winter night ahead as hypothermia cases claim 38 lives

Deputy Interior Minister, Wiesław Szczepanski, said the death toll could rise further, as post-mortem results are still pending in two additional cases. Separately, 54 people have died this winter from carbon monoxide poisoning, often linked to faulty heating systems.

Poland is bracing for the coldest night of the winter, with severe frost warnings in force across almost the entire country and temperatures forecast to plunge to between minus 20°C and minus 30°C in many regions, authorities said Monday.

Szczepanski said the night from Sunday to Monday was among the coldest in recent weeks, following an emergency briefing with services at the Government Security Centre. He warned that the harshest conditions were likely in the eastern parts of the country.

“In Suwalki, temperatures could drop to minus 29°C tonight, while the felt temperature may reach between minus 36°C and minus 38°C.”

Emergency services have stepped up efforts to protect vulnerable people, with thousands of police officers involved in searches of abandoned buildings, bin shelters, and other places where people may seek refuge from the cold. Authorities have set up heated emergency tents and allowed some railway stations to remain open overnight to provide shelter.

The cold snap has also caused local disruptions, with some schools cancelling lessons in parts of the country as temperatures fall.

Earlier, the winter storm death toll in the United States reached 90.