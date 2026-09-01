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    Pokémon unveils new animated film Pokémon: Wild Card for 2027

    03:20, 1 September 2026

    The Pokémon franchise is set to return to the big screen with a new feature-length animated film, Pokémon: Wild Card, produced in partnership with Japanese animation studio CloverWorks, Qazinform News Agency reports.

    Pokémon unveils new animated film Pokémon: Wild Card for 2027
    Image credit: pokemon.com

    According to an announcement on the official Pokémon website, the film marks the first feature-length animated Pokémon movie in years and will be released in 2027. It will follow a Pokémon Trading Card Game player and his partner, Mimikyu, as they pursue their goals and put their skills to the test.

    The Pokémon Company has released a teaser trailer offering the first look at Pokémon: Wild Card, with further details to be announced in future updates.

    Earlier, Qazinform News Agency reported that Pokémon and Polaroid would launch a special-edition range of instant cameras, film and accessories inspired by some of the franchise’s most recognizable characters and imagery.

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    Meruyert
    Meruyert Pernekulova
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