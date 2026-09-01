Pokémon unveils new animated film Pokémon: Wild Card for 2027

According to an announcement on the official Pokémon website, the film marks the first feature-length animated Pokémon movie in years and will be released in 2027. It will follow a Pokémon Trading Card Game player and his partner, Mimikyu, as they pursue their goals and put their skills to the test.

The Pokémon Company has released a teaser trailer offering the first look at Pokémon: Wild Card, with further details to be announced in future updates.

Get ready for Pokémon: Wild Card, an all-new animated film featuring a Pokémon TCG player and Mimikyu! Stay tuned! 🎬 pic.twitter.com/tFf2C4rg4S — Pokémon @ #PokemonXP🚀 (@Pokemon) August 31, 2026

Earlier, Qazinform News Agency reported that Pokémon and Polaroid would launch a special-edition range of instant cameras, film and accessories inspired by some of the franchise’s most recognizable characters and imagery.