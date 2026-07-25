PM Takaichi emphasizes security of crude oil supplies in Japan
Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi on Saturday reiterated that enough crude oil supplies have been secured in the country for the time being, Jiji Press reports.
In response to a renewed deterioration in the situation in the Middle East, the prime minister said in a post on X, formerly Twitter, that the necessary amount of crude oil for this month is expected to be procured and that the government will not release its oil stockpiles.
再び不安定化している中東情勢の我が国経済への影響に不安を覚える方々がいらっしゃると思います。— 高市早苗 (@takaichi_sanae) July 25, 2026
原油については、調達先の多角化が進展しています。… pic.twitter.com/ATYCP1lb0V
She explained that procurement for next month is also on track, expressing her determination to continue efforts to secure the amount necessary for Japan as a whole.
As for naphtha-derived plastic products, Takaichi wrote that there has been no change in the outlook that they will remain available through around next spring.
Earlier, Qazinform reported Japan establishes a panel to review oil product stockpiling measures.