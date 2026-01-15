PM reviews major investment and infrastructure projects in Alatau

Vice Minister of National Economy Bauyrzhan Omarbekov and Deputy Akim of Almaty region Rustam Issatayev briefed the Prime Minister on the implementation of investment projects, urban development preparations, and upcoming infrastructure projects in Alatau. They also reported on measures to ensure the region’s energy supply, including meeting the needs of new industrial facilities.

According to the Ministry of National Economy, the General Plan of Alatau has been updated, with sectoral engineering network schemes, detailed planning projects, and a Roadmap for infrastructure development approved.

The first stage of the Roadmap provides for the implementation of 21 projects worth 365.1 billion tenge. In 2026-2027, reconstruction of existing facilities and construction of new engineering infrastructure are planned, including substations, a water intake facility, and gas pipelines.

The second stage, scheduled for 2028-2030, includes nine projects amounting to 312.5 billion tenge. These involve the construction of two substations, a gas pipeline with an automated gas distribution station, wastewater treatment facilities, and 49 kilometers of roads.

Overall, a pool of infrastructure projects has been formed with a total investment volume projected at 10.4 trillion tenge through 2050, of which 3.1 trillion tenge is planned for implementation by 2030. Infrastructure development will be financed not only through budgetary funds, but also by attracting private investment and EPC contracts.

The Prime Minister was also briefed about the investment projects being implemented now. To date, 32 projects worth 1.5 trillion tenge have been formed, 20 of which are in active implementation. These include eight projects in logistics, six in construction and industry, three in tourism, and three in the food industry. It was noted that the implementation of these projects will attract about 1.2 trillion tenge in investment and create more than 22,000 jobs.

Olzhas Bektenov also visited PepsiCo Central Asia project site. The project, with a total amount of investment at $360, is implemented in two stages and is aimed at creating new value chains, developing agro-industrial cooperation, and introducing modern technologies for the storage and processing of agricultural products. Up to 900 jobs are expected to be created, with the enterprise’s production capacity reaching 21,000 tons.

The Prime Minister also surveyed the site designated for the construction of the Mars Petcare Kazakhstan plant, which will produce ready-made pet food. The project is set to be launched in the middle of the year.

Special attention was given to the flagship Iconic Towers project. The agreement on its construction was signed in September 2025 during the Head of State’s official visit to China. The investment volume exceeds $800 million. The American company SOM has been engaged to develop the architectural concept. The total area of the complex is 276,800 square meters and will include two towers, offices, apartments, and commercial spaces. The design and estimate documents will be developed by April 2027, and construction is set to begin in May 2027. The works will be completed by 2029.

As for electricity supply, it was noted that average consumption in the region is increasing: it currently stands at 750–800 MW. The projected growth is estimated at 2,064 MW by 2030 and up to 4,164 MW by 2050. The existing capacity deficit requires the construction and reconstruction of substations. The Government has already decided to build 15 substations, which will introduce new transformer capacities and provide investors with electricity.

It was noted that under the approved Roadmap for the city of Alatau, the construction and reconstruction of another 11 substations is planned, with an estimated cost of about 162 billion tenge. This is considered a key condition for the sustainable development of the city and the implementation of investment projects.

The Alatau City Authority Fund and the administration of the Almaty region have been instructed to launch comprehensive state support measures for the development of the city, including the advancement of engineering and social infrastructure, attraction of investments, and the creation of favorable conditions for the implementation of industrial, logistics, and innovative projects.