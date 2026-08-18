PM criticizes delays in school repairs in Kazakhstan's regions

According to him, 47 new schools will open on September 1, including 20 under the Keleshek Mektepteri project. He stressed that major and routine repairs in 106 schools must also be completed by that date.

The Prime Minister highlighted slow progress at 13 schools in Almaty, as well as in Abai, Akmola and West Kazakhstan regions, instructing akims to personally oversee the completion of renovations and ensure that deadlines are met.

Governors were also instructed to expand the number of specialized education facilities, namely to open 500 physics, chemistry, biology, and robotics labs by September 1.

He emphasized that more than 1,400 specialized classrooms must be installed in schools across Kazakhstan by the end of the year. He noted that several regions, including Almaty, Karaganda, North Kazakhstan, Atyrau, Ulytau and Akmola regions must urgently resolve funding issues and accelerate procurement procedures to secure the necessary equipment.

It was previously reported that 2,600 rural schools in Kazakhstan will adopt AI technologies.