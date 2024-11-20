PM Bektenov urges importance of science-business integration at meeting of Supreme Scientific-Technical Commission

Olzhas Bektenov was reported about the measures taken to renovate the Commission’s work with a focus on collaboration of science and business in line with the President’s tasks outlined his State-of-the-Nation Address.

The Commission was presented the Plan of Scientific and Technical Activities for 2025-2027 aimed at integration of domestic science with the real sector of economy.

A total of 653 projects have been submitted to the Commission's consideration. The Commission approved funding for 113 projects in 2025-2027 in priority sectors, such as ecology, environment and rational use of nature, energy, advanced materials and transportation, advanced manufacturing, digital and space technologies, biological safety etc.

The Commission also approved research and technical projects on sustainable development of the country’s agro-industrial complex, namely those aimed at development of eco-friendly productions; studying molecular genetic patterns of the formation of economically valuable traits and biological characteristics of the main agricultural crops; approaches to sustainable development of horticultural production; ensuring veterinary wellbeing etc. The abovementioned projects are provided with grants and financing. In addition, private investors are attracted to their implementation under the Law “On science and technology policy.”

The Commission was also presented the results of joint work of Kazakhstani scientists with the Kazakhmys Corporation, ERG, and NAC Kazatomprom.

Thus, according to Minister of Science and Higher Education Sayasat Nurbek, as many as 200 scholars from almost 30 scientific and research institutes and universities participated in six large hackathons held together with the mining companies, following which 80 scientific and technical assignments were prepared.

“Today we submit 11 certain projects to the Commission’s consideration. The involvement of the National Academy of Sciences under the President of Kazakhstan in this work is very important,” the Minister said.

The same work is carried out with the portfolio companies of JSC Samruk-Kazyna.

Four projects will be financed by Kazakhmys, two projects will be sponsored by Kazatomprom, and ERG selected five projects for financing.

The Prime Minister emphasized the importance of the projects aimed at boosting the country’s industrial potential.

“The Head of State repeatedly emphasized the importance of development of applied science and close cooperation between scientific-research institutions and universities and real sector of economy. We need practical solutions enabling to raise productivity of sectors and efficiency of economy. These are the key areas we should work on. We need to support SME’s research and technological activity linked to the major enterprises’ anchor projects,” said Bektenov.