PM Bektenov tasks to start issuing low-interest loans to agrarians Dec 1

The issues of concessional financing and profitable sales of products remain important for the domestic agrarians, Bektenov noted.

“We have already discussed the need of early financing the spring sowing and harvesting campaigns in 2025. I set a task to the Ministry of Agriculture and Baiterek Holding to promptly form a pool of applications and start issuing loans to the agrarians since December 1. 10 days left, we need to accelerate the work. The Food Contract Corporation needs to ensure direct purchase of grain from the farmers at a reasonable price,” Bektenov said.

He stressed that to ensure competitiveness of home-produced agricultural products, the level of its processing should be improved too.

In his words, over 700 projects worth around 2.3 trillion are planned to be implemented in the agrarian sector by 2027, which will let fulfill the President’s instruction to raise agricultural processing share to 70%.

“The ministry of agriculture and governors of regions should strictly control all these projects and monitor them until they reach full capacity,” the Prime Minister emphasized.