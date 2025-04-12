PM Bektenov surveys Turan gas heat station in Astana

The Prime Minister was reported on the completion of the second stage of facility's construction. The project has been completed by 98%.

The station’s capacity has been increased from 350 to 600 Gcal/hour, which makes it the largest gas heat station in the country. Turan GHS, along with 4 heat sources, in particular TPP-1, TPP-2, TPP-3, South-East GHS, is the main supplier of heat to the capital.

The total capacity of the facilities is 4104Gcal/hour, while the city’s maximum heating energy reaches 3578Gcal/hour in peak hours.



Deputy Mayor Yersin Otebayev reported that the gas heat station's operation has been fully automated today. The station is also engaged in personnel training based on a dual-education system. German, Russian and Finnish technologies are applied here. Nitrogen oxide emissions were reduced by 3-5 times compared to the current standards.

The facility supplies heat to the capital’s Yessil and Nura districts, as wel as social and industrial facilities covering an area of around 2 million square meters.

By 2035 the city plans to implement a number of heat supply projects with an overall capacity of 1310 Gcal/ hour, including the commissioning of boilers No 7,8 at the TPP-2, construction of Telman and South-East gas heat stations.

