PM Bektenov surveys Turan gas heat station in Astana
Prime Minister Olzhas Bektenov, as part of his working trip around Astana, surveyed Turan gas heat station, Kazinform News Agency reports.
The Prime Minister was reported on the completion of the second stage of facility's construction. The project has been completed by 98%.
The station’s capacity has been increased from 350 to 600 Gcal/hour, which makes it the largest gas heat station in the country. Turan GHS, along with 4 heat sources, in particular TPP-1, TPP-2, TPP-3, South-East GHS, is the main supplier of heat to the capital.
The total capacity of the facilities is 4104Gcal/hour, while the city’s maximum heating energy reaches 3578Gcal/hour in peak hours.
Deputy Mayor Yersin Otebayev reported that the gas heat station's operation has been fully automated today. The station is also engaged in personnel training based on a dual-education system. German, Russian and Finnish technologies are applied here. Nitrogen oxide emissions were reduced by 3-5 times compared to the current standards.
The facility supplies heat to the capital’s Yessil and Nura districts, as wel as social and industrial facilities covering an area of around 2 million square meters.
By 2035 the city plans to implement a number of heat supply projects with an overall capacity of 1310 Gcal/ hour, including the commissioning of boilers No 7,8 at the TPP-2, construction of Telman and South-East gas heat stations.
Earlier it was reported that Prime Minister Olzhas Bektenov and Chairman and CEO of Shanghai SUS ENVIRONMENT Co., Ltd Long Jisheng discussed implementation of waste-to-energy project in Kazakhstan.