PM Bektenov, Head of Shell Exploration and Production Division Peter Costello discuss oil and gas projects

Ali Al-Janabi, Senior Vice President and Chairman of Shell in Kazakhstan, and Suzanne Kugean, Vice President for Exploration in Key Countries and Namibia, also attended the meeting.

Shell is implementing several major projects in Kazakhstan's oil and gas sector, such as participation in the CPC pipeline project, the North Caspian and Karachaganak fields, modernization of the Pavlodar Oil Chemistry Refinery (POCR) to produce winter diesel fuel, as well as carries out geological exploration and scientific research of the subsoil.

Photo credit: primeminister.kz

The sides also discussed the construction of a gas processing plant with an annual capacity of 4 billion cubic meters at the Karachaganak field.

The development of the Kashagan field was also on the meeting agenda. The parties reviewed plans to fast-track phases 2A and 2B, which include the construction of a gas processing plant with a capacity of 2.5 billion cubic meters per year and exploration of new sites.

The Prime Minister expressed Kazakh Government’s readiness for further mutually beneficial cooperation.

Earlier, Prime Minister Bektenov held an interim meeting of the Foreign Investors’ Council to discuss the issues related to investor activities in the country and their contribution to domestic value development.