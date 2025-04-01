PISA 2025 study to start in Kyrgyzstan on April 1

The ministry said that the event will be an important milestone in the development of the national education system, reflecting the country's desire to meet international standards for the quality of education.

More than 6,700 students from 197 secondary educational institutions of the country will take part in the testing.

To conduct the testing, the Department for the Development of Education Quality formed 14 mobile teams, each of which included a coordinator, an IT specialist, a testing administrator and a driver.

Particular attention was paid to providing the necessary equipment; 308 laptops were prepared for administration. The specially developed Maple system provided to Kyrgyzstan is used to generate unique logins and passwords for each student, which ensures the confidentiality and accuracy of testing, the report said.

Coordination of such a large-scale project is carried out with the support of the Ministry of Education and Science of the Kyrgyz Republic and financial assistance from the World Bank’s Education for the Future project.

Testing will be completed on April 30, 2025. The final research data will be published at the end of 2026, providing a comprehensive analysis of the state of the education system in Kyrgyzstan.

The Ministry of Education emphasized that participation in PISA-2025 not only demonstrates the country's desire to improve the quality of education, but also opens up new horizons for international cooperation and exchange of experience. The procedures for transfer, adaptation, selection and training of specialists, as well as interaction with world experts, allowed Kyrgyzstan to integrate into the global educational community and assess its position in the international arena.

PISA is the Program for International Student Assessment. Teenagers aged 15 participate in the test. PISA assesses the functional literacy of schoolchildren in different countries of the world and the ability to apply knowledge in practice, i.e. it aims to assess whether students who have received general secondary education have the knowledge and skills necessary for full functioning in society.

The PISA study is a monitoring study, it allows us to identify and compare changes occurring in the education systems of different countries, allows us to draw appropriate conclusions and helps to determine the goals of educational policy.

Earlier, it was reported that Kyrgyzstan will conduct a pilot study among schoolchildren as part of PISA 2025.