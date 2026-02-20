EN
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • Kazakhstan
    President
    Politics
    Economy
    Analytics
    World
    Incidents

    Pipe corrosion blamed for 2025 Saitama sinkhole, north of Tokyo

    09:28, 20 February 2026

    An expert investigation committee has concluded that corrosion in a sewer pipe caused the sinkhole that opened in Yashio, Saitama Prefecture, north of Tokyo, in January 2025. The committee released its final report Thursday, Jiji Press reported.

    Pipe corrosion blamed for 2025 Saitama sinkhole
    Photo credit: Jiji Press

    The report noted that while increased risks of corrosion and damage could have been anticipated with closer monitoring, the sinkhole itself was not necessarily predictable.

    The accident occurred at around 9:50 a.m. on Jan. 28, when the center of an intersection collapsed, swallowing a truck.

    The 74‑year‑old driver and his vehicle were trapped in the sewer pipe below. Rescue operations were hampered by sewage and hydrogen sulfide, and the driver’s body was recovered from the deformed truck cabin about three months later.

    According to the findings, the Saitama prefectural government failed to obtain images of the sewer pipe during a 2021 camera survey, leading to an underestimation of corrosion risks.

    Japan World News Asia Incidents
    Arailym Temirgaliyeva
    Arailym Temirgaliyeva
    Автор
    Most popular
    See All