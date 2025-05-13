Philippines' FDI net inflows fall by 61.9 pct in February

The decline in FDI net inflows reflected the 85.9 percent contraction in nonresidents' net investments in equity capital (other than reinvestment of earnings) to 108 million dollars from 764 million dollars in February 2024, according to the data released by the Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas (BSP) on Monday evening.

Similarly, the bank said nonresidents' net investments in debt instruments and their reinvestment of earnings declined by 35.4 percent and 13.1 percent, respectively.

The BSP said the bulk of the equity capital placements in February 2025 came from Japan, the United States, Ireland, and Malaysia.

"These investments were largely directed towards the manufacturing, financial and insurance, real estate, and information and communication industries," the BSP added.

The year-to-date FDI net inflows amounted to 1.3 billion dollars, lower by 45.2 percent than the 2.3 billion dollars net inflows recorded in January to February 2024.

Earlier it was reported that the Philippines' debt had increased to 16.31 trillion pesos (roughly 283 billion U.S. dollars) as of January 2025.