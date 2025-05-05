Kazakhstan to launch manufacture of strategically important petrochemical products

In his words, in November 2022, the country launched its first KPI polyethylene plant with an annual capacity of 500,000 tons.

“In 2024, the plant manufactured some 250,000 tons of products. To date, the plant releases 12 labels of polypropylene (H030GP, Н031BF, H032TF, H036BF, H120GP, Н250GP, Н253FF, H270FF, H270GP, H350FF, H350GP, H085CF/7) for the production of sacks, consumer packs, carpeting, disposable tableware etc.,” the minister noted.

By the end of the year, the plant is set to produce 2 labels of polypropylene (Н263FF, Н363FF).

Another large-scale project is the construction of a polyethylene plant with a capacity of 1.25 million tons per year. According to Yerlan Akkenzhenov, the plant will be commissioned in 2029.

“The project aims at production of more than 20 in-demand labels of polypropylene (high density polyethylene HDPE and low-density polyethylene LLDPE), 40% of which are of premium level,” the minister added.

On top of that, the following projects are being implemented in the sector:

- carbamide production in Aktobe region (to be launched in 2029);

- ammonia-carbamide complex in Aktau (to be launched in 2029);

- alkylate production (to be launched in 2027);

- polyethylene terephthalate production (to be launched in 2029);

- butadiene production (to be launched in 2028);

The abovementioned projects are at various stages now – from the development of a basic design documentation to the development of financing mechanisms, Akkenzhenov stressed.