    Peru declares state of emergency in 283 districts amid heavy rains

    15:59, 13 March 2026

    Peru has declared a state of emergency in 283 districts to mitigate high risks and address the impact of intense rainfall on public safety, the official gazette El Peruano reported Thursday, Xinhua reported.

    Photo credit: Video screenshot/ @Jasmine42368794 / X

    According to several decrees published in the gazette, the emergency measure will be in effect for 60 calendar days across 20 of Peru's regions, including Lima, Amazonas, Ancash, Cusco, and Arequipa.

    During the emergency period, regional and local governments, in coordination with the National Institute of Civil Defense and various ministries, will implement immediate and necessary exceptional measures and actions for disaster response and the rehabilitation of affected areas.

    Ministers of the country are also deployed in different affected areas to directly supervise response and relief efforts, as well as to mobilize health brigades that provide first aid, psychological support, and humanitarian assistance to the affected population.

    The Peruvian Armed Forces have also deployed specialized personnel to assist with rehabilitation and logistics, working in coordination with the National Police

