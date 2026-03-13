Peru declares state of emergency in 283 districts amid heavy rains

According to several decrees published in the gazette, the emergency measure will be in effect for 60 calendar days across 20 of Peru's regions, including Lima, Amazonas, Ancash, Cusco, and Arequipa.

During the emergency period, regional and local governments, in coordination with the National Institute of Civil Defense and various ministries, will implement immediate and necessary exceptional measures and actions for disaster response and the rehabilitation of affected areas.

March 6, 2026

Aina, Ayacucho Region, Peru

On the night of March 6, 2026, heavy rains caused flooding in the Aina district of La Mar Province, Ayacucho Region, southeastern Peru.#ClimateCrisis #news Peru pic.twitter.com/L7dZtdcLnI — Jasmine (@Jasmine42368794) March 8, 2026

Ministers of the country are also deployed in different affected areas to directly supervise response and relief efforts, as well as to mobilize health brigades that provide first aid, psychological support, and humanitarian assistance to the affected population.

The Peruvian Armed Forces have also deployed specialized personnel to assist with rehabilitation and logistics, working in coordination with the National Police