People with migrant backgrounds make up 5.4% of S. Korean population in 2025

The total migrant population came to 2.81 million in 2025, up from 2.71 million a year earlier, according to the Ministry of Data and Statistics. South Korea's total population stood at 51.82 million.

The data ministry defines people with a migrant background as immigrants or those with at least one parent from overseas.

The category includes foreign nationals, naturalized South Koreans and second-generation immigrants.

Foreign nationals accounted for 75.1 percent of the population with a migrant background, followed by second-generation immigrants at 14.1 percent.

Another 9.1 percent acquired South Korean citizenship through naturalization or recognition of parentage, a legal process in which a parent recognizes a child born out of wedlock as their own.

By gender, males accounted for 52.5 percent, and females made up 47.5 percent. There were 110.7 males for every 100 females.

The working-age population, comprising people aged 15 to 64, stood at 2.3 million in 2025.

By age group, people in their 30s accounted for the largest share at 23.7 percent, or 667,000, followed by those in their 20s at 21.6 percent, or 607,000. People in their 40s numbered 439,000, or 15.6 percent of the total.

The number of people in their 20s rose by 36,000 over the period, the largest increase among all age groups.

The report also showed 56 percent of people with a migrant background lived in the greater Seoul metropolitan area, with 17.1 percent residing in Seoul.

South Chungcheong Province had the highest proportion of residents with a migrant background at 8.3 percent, followed by North Chungcheong Province and Gyeonggi Province, both at 6.5 percent. The figure for Seoul stood at 5.1 percent.

The southeastern city of Daegu had the lowest proportion at 2.9 percent.

The number of people aged 24 and younger with a migrant background rose 6.6 percent from a year earlier to 790,000.

By their parents' nationality, those with Vietnamese parents accounted for 28.1 percent, followed by those with Chinese parents at 15.7 percent. Those with ethnic Korean parents of Chinese nationality accounted for a separate 11.4 percent.

Other major countries represented by their parents' nationalities included Uzbekistan, the Philippines, Cambodia, Mongolia, and Nepal.

As written earlier, South Korea is set to expand international flights in the winter season.