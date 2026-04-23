Pentagon says US Navy Secretary Phelan resigns

"Secretary of the Navy John C. Phelan is departing the administration, effective immediately," he said on X.

STATEMENT:



Secretary of the Navy John C. Phelan is departing the administration, effective immediately.



On behalf of the Secretary of War and Deputy Secretary of War, we are grateful to Secretary Phelan for his service to the Department and the United States Navy.



We wish… — Sean Parnell (@SeanParnellASW) April 22, 2026

He did not give reasons for his resignation, adding that Undersecretary Hung Cao will become acting secretary of the navy.

Phelan, who is the founder and co-founder of several investment companies, was confirmed by the Senate as secretary of the navy on March 25, 2025, after which he was sworn in. The secretary of the navy is responsible, in particular, for the logistical support of the naval forces, as well as for the financial resources at their disposal. The secretaries of the Air Force, Navy, and army are not members of the presidential cabinet.