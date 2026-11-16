The fund says Intel misled investors about how slowing computer sales hurt its business. Southfield’s pension fund for firefighters and police officers filed the proposed class action on November 13. The complaint also names CEO Lip-Bu Tan and Chief Financial Officer David Zinsner.

The fund says rising component prices left computer makers and distributors with unsold PCs. As inventories grew, those companies needed fewer Intel chips. The fund argues that demand from AI data centers could not offset the slowdown.

On October 29, Intel reported $8.1 billion in quarterly revenue from its PC-focused division. That was about $800 million less than the previous quarter, a 9% drop. The next day, Intel shares closed at $65.76, down from $92.07.

The fund seeks damages for investors who bought Intel shares from July 23 through October 29. Investors have until January 12, 2027, to ask the court to appoint them lead plaintiff, the fund’s lawyers said.

Earlier, Qazinform News Agency reported that Jefferies expected memory chip prices to rise sharply. Its June forecast put the third-quarter increase at 40% to 50%.