    Peking University to remove GPA in students' evaluation reform

    20:19, 19 September 2025

    Peking University has announced a reform of its undergraduate assessment system: from the 2025 academic year, the use of grade point averages (GPAs) will be abolished for new students, TV BRICS reports.

    Chinese students
    Photo credit: Unsplash.com

    According to China Daily, the reform involves abandoning the grade-oriented model and aims to encourage students to develop their individual strengths.

    Now, when applying for awards, scholarships and exchange programmes, the university will take into account information about the student as a whole.

    Teachers will be given the right to give grades without restrictions, focusing only on the actual achievements of students.

    Earlier, the UK government warned foreign students over visa overstays.

