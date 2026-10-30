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    Patrick Stewart, ‘Star Trek’ and ‘X-Men’ star, dies at 86

    12:01, 30 October 2026

    British actor Patrick Stewart, best known for his roles in “Star Trek” and “X-Men,” has died at 86, according to a statement posted on his X account, Qazinform News Agency reports.

    Patrick Stewart
    Photo credit: x.com/SirPatStew

    The statement said Stewart died at his Los Angeles home after living with Alzheimer’s disease and Lewy body dementia. His diagnoses had not previously been disclosed.

    Stewart played Capt. Jean-Luc Picard in “Star Trek: The Next Generation” and Professor Charles Xavier in the “X-Men” films. He also spent 14 years with the Royal Shakespeare Company and was knighted in 2010.

    In a tribute on X, Ian McKellen recalled their decades-long friendship.

    “He wore his heart on his sleeve, which made him a man to rely on, to admire and in my case, love,” McKellen wrote.

    The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences, which presents the Oscars, also paid tribute on X, praising the humanity Stewart brought to his characters throughout a career spanning more than six decades.

    “Even the greatest heroes could be uncertain,” the Academy wrote, adding that “strength could exist alongside vulnerability, and that compassion was never a weakness.”

    Earlier, Qazinform explored how Alzheimer’s disease changes life for the whole family, highlighting the challenges faced by people living with the condition and the relatives caring for them.

    Hollywood Celebrities Entertainment Death World News
    Nargiz Raimbekova
    Nargiz Raimbekova
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