Passenger plane sustains damage after ground contact at Moscow airport

The incident occurred when flight FV6097, bound for St. Petersburg, was taxiing before takeoff. Preliminary information suggested that the wing of another airline's plane touched the tail section of the Rossiya aircraft, causing damage, the company said in a statement.

Technical teams immediately began inspecting the aircraft. Passengers were disembarked and later boarded a reserve plane.

The northwestern transport prosecutor's office confirmed that passengers and crew were uninjured, and a commission will be set up to investigate the incident.

