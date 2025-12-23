Parliamentary probe into Jeju Air crash gets underway

The 18-member parliamentary panel, which will operate for at least 40 days, is tasked with conducting a comprehensive review of the Dec. 29 accident involving a Jeju Air flight from Bangkok. The aircraft overshot the runway while attempting an emergency belly landing at Muan International Airport, about 290 kilometers south of Seoul, after a bird strike and burst into flames upon colliding with a concrete mound.

Lawmakers said the committee will closely examine multiple factors that may have contributed to the crash, including the impact of the bird strike, airport infrastructure such as the concrete mound, and the possibility of mechanical or structural defects in the aircraft. The panel will also assess how authorities responded in the aftermath of the accident.

In addition, the committee plans to review whether there were any attempts to conceal or limit information during the government’s investigation. Its launch follows a decision by authorities earlier this month to postpone the release of interim findings.

Families of the victims have publicly expressed concerns about the transparency and credibility of the official investigation and have called for an independent inquiry. The parliamentary probe is expected to gather testimony from relevant officials and experts as part of its review.

Earlier, Qazinform News Agency reported that in December 2024, 179 people were killed after a Jeju Air passenger jet carrying 181 people overran the runway and caught fire at an airport in South Korea’s southwestern county of Muan.