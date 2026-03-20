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    Parliament to hold joint session of chambers on March 27

    15:59, 20 March 2026

    Speaker of the Majilis Erlan Koshanov has signed an order to convene a joint session of the Parliament chambers, Qazinform News Agency reports.

    Parliament to hold joint session of chambers on March 27
    Photo credit: parlam.kz

    “In accordance with subparagraph 2) paragraph 4 of the Article 58 of the Constitution of the Republic of Kazakhstan, the joint session of the chambers of the Parliament of the Republic of Kazakhstan shall be convened on March 27, 2026, at 10:00 am in Astana,” the document reads.

    Parliament Kazakhstan Politics
    Arailym Temirgaliyeva
    Arailym Temirgaliyeva
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