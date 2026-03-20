Parliament to hold joint session of chambers on March 27
15:59, 20 March 2026
Speaker of the Majilis Erlan Koshanov has signed an order to convene a joint session of the Parliament chambers, Qazinform News Agency reports.
“In accordance with subparagraph 2) paragraph 4 of the Article 58 of the Constitution of the Republic of Kazakhstan, the joint session of the chambers of the Parliament of the Republic of Kazakhstan shall be convened on March 27, 2026, at 10:00 am in Astana,” the document reads.