Parliament approves Government's 2025 budget utilization report

According to Madi Takiyev, Finance Minister, by the end of 2025, Kazakhstan's economy grew by 6.5%, with GDP increasing by $14.7 billion.

Inflation was at 12.3%, the average monthly wage reached 442,000 tenge, and unemployment rate remained at 4.6%, he said.

Public debt amounted to 22.8% of GDP, or 36.4 trillion tenge.

The assets of the National Fund at the end of 2025 reached $73.8 billion. Under the "National Fund for Children" program, each child received $130.71 in 2026, bringing the total amount over three years to $370.56.

Budget revenues were utilized by 99%, amounting to 21.4 trillion tenge, of which 15.3 trillion tenge was internal revenue excluding transfers.

Tax revenues surged by 17.5%, or 2.2 trillion tenge, due to economic growth, higher collections of corporate income tax and VAT, as well as improved tax administration.

Budget expenditures were also utilized at 99%, amounting to 25.5 trillion tenge.

9.3 trillion tenge was allocated to the social sector, including 5.9 trillion tenge for pensions and benefits and 2.1 trillion tenge for the mandatory social health insurance system.

7.7 trillion tenge was allocated to support the regions.