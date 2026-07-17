According to the club’s announcement on X, BYD becomes the Official Automotive Partner of the French football club under a three-year agreement that runs through June 2029.

Paris Saint-Germain noted in a statement that BYD is the global leader in new energy vehicles and that the club is delighted to announce a new partnership with the company.

Founded in 1994, BYD is one of the world’s leading manufacturers of new energy vehicles and plays a major role across the electronics, automotive, renewable energy, and rail transit industries.

As a company listed on both the Hong Kong Stock Exchange and the Shenzhen Stock Exchange, it generated annual revenue exceeding RMB 700 billion in 2024.

Earlier, Qazinform News Agency reported that the United States Department of Defense had added BYD, Alibaba, and Baidu to its list of entities designated as “Chinese military companies.”