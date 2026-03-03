Paramount+ and HBO Max to unite, creating streaming giant

Speaking to investors, Ellison highlighted the company’s aim to bring together “many of the greatest, most recognizable and beloved franchises in the world, from ‘Harry Potter’ to ‘Top Gun,’ ‘Star Trek’ to ‘Looney Tunes,’ ‘Game of Thrones’ to ‘Yellowstone.’” He pledged to invest in both studios to attract top creative talent while keeping HBO’s identity intact. “Our viewpoint is HBO should stay HBO,” Ellison said.

The combined platform is expected to reach over 200 million subscribers, positioning it as a major competitor in the streaming market. Ellison also committed to maintaining strong theatrical output, with at least 30 films annually across both studios.

The merger, part of a trend of streaming consolidation, faces scrutiny from regulators over media concentration. California Attorney General Rob Bonta said last week that the deal would undergo rigorous review, and the U.S. Department of Justice is expected to examine competition concerns.

Earlier, Qazinform News Agency reported that Warner Bros. Discovery’s board said a revised takeover bid from Paramount Skydance could lead to a “Company Superior Proposal” under its merger agreement with Netflix.