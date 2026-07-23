Pan Am Clipper Endeavor found in Atlantic after 74 years

The Douglas DC-4 aircraft was discovered on June 2, 2026, resting nearly 2,000 feet (about 610 meters) below the surface after a years-long search led by ASHF in partnership with Deep Sea Vision (DSV), Eco Minerals Company and Discovery Channel’s Expedition Unknown series.

Researchers first identified the wreck using high-resolution sonar before a follow-up photographic survey confirmed the aircraft’s identity. Images revealed the iconic Pan American logo and the aircraft’s name still visible on the largely intact fuselage.

Flight 526A crashed on April 11, 1952, shortly after taking off from San Juan, Puerto Rico, for New York after suffering multiple engine failures. Although everyone on board survived the emergency water landing, the aircraft sank within minutes. Rescue teams saved 12 passengers and 5 crew members, while 52 people lost their lives, making it one of Puerto Rico’s deadliest aviation disasters.

Known locally as the “Good Friday Tragedy,” the accident became a turning point in aviation safety. The investigation prompted sweeping reforms, including mandatory pre-flight safety briefings and emergency procedure demonstrations, measures that remain standard practice on commercial flights today.

In 2019, Russ Matthews, President and Co-founder of ASHF, began examining accident reports and surveyed the waters off San Juan. Later, a collaboration with explorer Josh Gates for a Discovery Channel episode led to the General Archives of Puerto Rico, where new archival evidence, including witness reports and U.S. Air Force chart maps, helped narrow the search area.

The final discovery was made with the help of an autonomous underwater vehicle operated by Deep Sea Vision, an eco-minerals company led by CEO Tony Romeo and President of Operations Craig Wallace. The company’s expert team surveyed the seabed using advanced sonar technology.

ASHF said it is working with the Puerto Rican government to protect the wreck site and establish a memorial honoring those who died in the crash. The story of the discovery will be featured in an upcoming episode of Discovery Channel’s Expedition Unknown later this year.

Earlier, Qazinform News Agency reported that a Paris appeals court had found Air France and Airbus guilty of corporate manslaughter over the 2009 crash of Flight AF447, which killed all 228 people on board.