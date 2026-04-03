In a post on Truth Social, Trump praised Bondi’s tenure and confirmed the leadership change at the United States Department of Justice.

“Pam Bondi is a great American patriot and a loyal friend, who faithfully served as my Attorney General over the past year. Pam did a tremendous job overseeing a massive crackdown in crime across our country, with murders plummeting to their lowest level since 1900,” Trump wrote.

He added that Bondi will soon take on “a much-needed and important new job in the private sector,” which will be announced at a later date.

“Our deputy attorney general, and a very talented and respected legal mind, Todd Blanche, will step in to serve as acting attorney general,” Trump said.

Bondi confirmed the transition in a message on X, saying she will spend the coming weeks preparing Blanche to take over the role.

“Over the next month I will be working tirelessly to transition the office of attorney general to the amazing Todd Blanche before moving to an important private sector role I am thrilled about,” she wrote.

According to Bondi, the department achieved several milestones during her tenure, including what she described as the lowest murder rate in 125 years, terrorism convictions against members of Antifa, major operations targeting domestic and transnational gangs, the arrest of more than 90 cartel figures, and 24 favorable rulings at the Supreme Court of the United States.

Earlier, Qazinform News Agency reported that Donald Trump imposed a 100% ad valorem tariff on imports of certain patented pharmaceuticals and associated pharmaceutical ingredients.